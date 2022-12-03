Lone Star State Black Woman Owned Business Combines Culture and Style with Fitbeads
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 1 million in DTC sales and over 40K customers, waist bead brand, Fitbeads, will be launching with Urban Outfitters Beauty in December 2022. This trending body jewelry more than an flirtish embellishment instead it holds great historical significance and a body inclusive message. With a mantra of, “For every waist and every body. Waist beads + Community = A Space for Self-Love,” Fitbeads is making its indelible cultural mark on the jewelry industry.
According to Wikipedia, strung or threaded together, “Waist beads are a piece of jewelry worn around the waist or hip area. Originating in Africa, waist beads are traditionally worn by women as a symbol of waist size, beauty, sexuality, femininity, fertility, well-being, and maturity.” African American women also wear waist beads as a diasporic reaching to ancestral ties.
Waist beads have many expressions and have always been used to celebrate the most important changes in a woman’s body and life: birth, puberty, marriage, childbirth, and even death. They have practical uses, as well, such as keeping track of weight fluctuations. Very satisfied customer, Todgi R. states, “I love the beads extremely pleased with the packaging as well I immediately came back to the site to purchase additional. I’m hoping to see the beads fall lower and lower as I embark on my weight loss journey.”
Waist beads have been growing in popularity here in the US since 2018 and Fitbeads offers an extensive collection for any woman looking to reconnect with her body. They are meticulously handmade in Ghana with uncoated cotton thread and glass beads and fit up to 50 inches. Instructions to tie are included. Two popular styles, Serenity and Protection, from their most recent collection will be available on Urban Outfitters website alongside other Black-owned beauty and wellness brands such as The Honey Pot and People of Color Beauty. Charity P. exclaims, “Love the beads from this company! They're vibrant, durable, and the snug fit on the thread makes them easy to tie on without beads sliding all over the place. Fitbeads is definitely one of my favorite waist bead companies.”
Although Urban Outfitters has received criticism in the past for appropriation of Black culture, most recently with the selling of “beaded waist chains” this retail partnership could signal a new directive to work with Black owned brands who are intentional about sharing the culture and history behind their products. This is no doubt in response to the growing expectation of consumers to see more BIPOC owned brands on the shelves of major retailers.
Fitbeads founder, Brie Penermon, is a connector, conversation starter, and student of culture. She is passionate about connecting Africa and its diaspora through candid conversation and storytelling. According to Brie, “I just want to create a safe space for women to explore, engage and connect with their bodies and their culture.”
