The Winners of the 2nd Edition of the BLT Built Design Awards have been revealed
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BLT Built Design Awards judges were impressed by the high level of innovation and creativity of the winning entries that include names enjoying international reputation such as Zaha Hadid Architects, Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Agence d'Architecture A. Bechu & Associés, Sanjay Puri Architects, Stonehill Taylor, Perkins & Will, querkraft architects, Laguarda Low Architects, dwp - design worldwide partnership and more.
The renowned 3C Awards Group, has announced the winners of the second edition of the BLT Built Design Awards, which recognize the expertise of all professionals involved in the realization of outstanding projects on a global scale - from architectural firms and interior designers to construction products and project management.
The submissions for the 2nd edition of the BLT Awards closed at the beginning of October 2022, leaving the jury panel composed of 36 experienced architects, designers, developers, academics and media representatives to select winners in each category. The program received over 650 submissions from 51 countries, representing 54 categories. The judges evaluated each project based on their own merit; rewarding the most pioneering and ground-breaking designs and selecting those standing out, based on new concepts, innovations and sustainability initiatives.
The range of work was astounding, Zaha Hadid Architects was awarded with the "Architectural Design of the Year" title for BEEAH Headquarters; based in Japan, KAMITOPEN won the "Interior Design of the Year" prize for KAMA-ASA Shop in Tokyo; Yi Design Company Limited received the "Construction Product Design of the Year" award for the innovative YiBrick made of recycled ceramic and Design With Frank by FRANK software was awarded " Project Management of the Year".
In the student categories, Xudong Zhu, a student at Harvard University received the prize of "Emerging Architect of the Year" for his design of Urban Irrigation; while Yue Che, a student of the Savannah College of Art and Design won the "Emerging Interior Designer of the Year" for Ally- A center for Children Psychological Trauma Recovery.
"At the BLT Built Design Awards, we strive to support and promote inspired projects and innovation by professional and emerging designers from around the world; assembling in one platform outstanding projects from Hong Kong to Canada, Germany and Australia." said co-founder and Program Director, Astrid Hébert. "This program will continue to showcases Architecture and Design excellence in the construction industry."
Other honorees from the 2022 BLT Built Design Awards included, Ateliers Jean Nouvel with The Wellness Center at 53 West 53 in New York city, Richärd | Kennedy Architects won with the Cruzen-Murray Academic Library, from France the Agence d'Architecture A. Bechu & Associés received multiple prizes, querkraft architects in Austria was awarded with their project called IKEA - the good neighbor in the city; CRAFT Arquitectos in Mexico won with their Architecture of the Torre Helix, Perkins & Will with the University of Washington, Life Sciences Building in Seattle, Dna Barcelona Architects received an award for the Tree Life, Tulum project and Casson Mann for the Pressoria - Centre d’interprétation sensorielle des vins de Champagne.
Winners will receive extensive publicity over the next year to present their achievements to a global audience. Their designs will be featured in the BLT Awards annual Catalog of Design, which will be distributed worldwide, and they will also receive the BLT Built Design Awards certificate and badge of Achievement, as well as a year-round profile in the BLT Awards Online Architectural Directory. To view the full list of the BLT Built Design Awards 2022 winners in architecture, interior design, building products and project management, click here.
The second edition winners are as follows:
Architectural Design of the Year 2022
BEEAH Headquarters
Company: Zaha Hadid Architects
Lead Designer: Zaha Hadid Architects
Location: Sharjah, UAE
Photo by: Hufton+Crow
Interior Design of the Year 2022
KAMA-ASA Shop
Company: KAMITOPEN Co., Ltd.
Lead Designers: Masahiro Yoshida
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Photo by: Keisuke Miyamoto
Construction Product Design of the Year 2022
YiBrick
Company: Yi Design Company Limited
Lead Designer: Yi Yin
Location: Shanghai, China
Photo by: Yi Design Company Limited
Project Management of the Year 2022
design with FRANK software
Company: Design With Frank
Lead Designer: Chloe Fan
Location: New York, United States
Emerging Architect of the Year 2022
URBAN IRRIGATION
University: Harvard University
Lead Designer: Xudong Zhu
Location: Tangshan, China
Emerging Interior Designer of the Year 2022
Ally - A center for Children Psychological Trauma Recovery
University: Savannah College of Art and Design
Lead Designer: Yue Che
Location: Little Rock, USA
For more information about the BLT Built Design Awards, please visit www.bltawards.com.
About the BLT Built Design Awards:
The BLT Built Design Awards recognize the expertise of all professionals involved in the realization of outstanding projects, on a global basis — from architecture firms and interior design experts, to construction products and project management. More information at bltawards.com.
BLT Built Design Awards is a program under the 3C Awards, a leading organization curating and promoting design across the globe. The company represents today’s diversity and innovation in lighting design, furniture design, interior design, and architecture. Each brand is a symbol of design excellence around the world, showcasing professional and emerging designers’ work, to over 100 expert jury members. Developed by Hossein Farmani and Astrid Hébert, BLT Built Design Awards is managed by the 3C Awards under a larger organization called 3C Group, specializing in awards, marketing, media, and events. 3C Group is a sister company to Farmani Group, founded by Hossein Farmani. Farmani Group, established in 1985, is a leading global organization, curating and promoting photography, design, and architecture.
3C Awards is part of Three C Group GmbH, a Swiss-registered company based in Grabenstrasse 15a, 6340 Baar, Switzerland. More information at 3Cawards.com.
