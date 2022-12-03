The Winners of the 2nd Edition of the BLT Built Design Awards have been revealed

Architectural Design of the Year 2022 BEEAH Headquarters Company: Zaha Hadid Architects Lead Designer: Zaha Hadid Architects Location: Sharjah, UAE Photo by: Hufton+Crow

Interior Design of the Year 2022 KAMA-ASA Shop Company: KAMITOPEN Co., Ltd. Lead Designers: Masahiro Yoshida Location: Tokyo, Japan Photo by: Keisuke Miyamoto

Construction Product Design of the Year 2022 YiBrick Company: Yi Design Company Limited Lead Designer: Yi Yin Location: Shanghai, China Photo by: Yi Design Company Limited