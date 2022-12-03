Analytics 2050 and Zygon Launch International Partnership to Deliver Data Management to Organizations Across America
Two black owned companies partner to offer data driven corporative solutions, connecting talents from the U.S. and Brazil, the largest Latin American country
Becoming a data-driven organization can help companies solve problems, test products and predict the outcomes of their strategic plans.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytics 2050, Inc., specializing in data analytics and headquartered in Chicago since its foundation in 2006, announces an international partnership with Zygon, a Brazilian company that offers business solutions based on data, technology, and digital media. Both companies are black owned and committed to the vision of creating wealth by connecting entrepreneurs across the African-American diaspora.
— Siri Hibbler, CEO Analytics 2050
“The purpose of this partnership is to support organizations in the private, public and non-profit sectors to get the most out of data-driven management, offering different solutions based on technology, media and strategic consulting in the American market”, explains Lucas Reis, CEO of Zygon.
The founder and CEO of Analytics 2050, Siri Hibbler hosted Lucas Reis during his placement at the YLAI in Chicago, a US Government program that selects young and promising entrepreneurs for an immersion with successful American entrepreneurs. During this period, Zygon’s CEO worked for one month at the Cook County Black Chamber of Commerce. The partnership between the companies arose from the good relationship between Siri and Lucas during this period, and from the vision shared by both on the potential of data in Organizations.
According to Siri Hibbler, it is extremely important for companies to be data driven. “Becoming a data-driven organization can help companies solve problems, test products and predict the outcomes of their strategic plans. If companies are not analyzing their data, they are possibly missing out on billion-dollar opportunities in their respective industries,” says the CEO of Analytics 2050.
For Siri, Brazil is a prosperous country for data management companies. “The use of technology has advanced tremendously over several decades. To continue their growth, it will be important for Brazilian companies to take advantage of the value of adding data analysis and digital marketing within their company's core competencies,” she analyzes.
This is a union that offers world-class solutions for Organizations to generate value from their data, by connecting teams in the continent's two largest economies. Lucas Reis recalls that “in the United States, there is the expression ‘black excellence’, to refer to the high level of the work done by black professionals and black owned. So, WE can say that Analytics 2050 and Zygon offer the 'black excellence' in data-driven business solutions."
With this movement, Analytics 2050 now has a highly specialized team based in Brazil, the largest economy of Latin America, working in the cities of São Paulo, Salvador and Recife. Likewise, Zygon starts operating in the United States, from Chicago, the largest city in the American Midwest.
More information about the partnership can be found on the website: https://analytics2050.com/
Media Contacts: Siri Hibbler (siri@analytics2050.com) or 312.794.7765 | Lucas Reis (lucas@zygon.digital)
