Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,173 in the last 365 days.

World Plumbing Council Invites Submissions for Annual Scholarships

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Plumbing Council is accepting applications for its three annual scholarships, two of which are awarded to plumbers to travel internationally to learn more about the industry, and the third of which goes to a trainer/instructor to attend the annual UA Instructor Training Program in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The scholarships are available to individuals actively involved in their local plumbing industry, particularly in education and training. They help create an educational exchange between plumbing industry participants from different countries; increase awareness of the contribution plumbing has made to global health, sustainability, and the environment; and provide a platform for networking and relationship building on a global level, helping strengthen the inter-connectedness of the global plumbing industry.

The Scholarship for Least Developed and Developing Countries is a one-time grant for an individual actively involved in their local plumbing industry, particularly in education and training, to travel to another country for the purpose of developing and contributing further plumbing industry knowledge. The applicant must be a citizen of either a least developed country or a developing country.

The Education and Training Scholarship is a one-time grant for an individual actively involved in their local plumbing industry, particularly in education and training, to travel to another country for the purpose of developing and contributing further plumbing industry knowledge.

The United Association Instructor Training Program Scholarship is a grant awarded annually to a trainer, instructor, or teacher (or trainee instructor or teacher) from the plumbing industry (plumbing, sprinkler fitting or HVAC), to travel to the United States to take part in the annual UA Instructor Training Program (ITP). The ITP is held each August in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA. The recipient will take part in a range of courses that are available over the course of one week.

"The UA is excited to accept recipients from abroad again after a long three years of banned travel," WPC Chair and UA Director of Plumbing Services Tom Bigley said. "The friendships that we made with past winners Jean Claude Twagirimana from Rwanda and Sudip Das from India have continued to this day. We look forward to welcoming next year's scholarship winner to ITP and sharing all the new technology and training methods for plumbing, as well as learning from our guest about how they train in their countries."

Each scholarship provides up to $15,000 in funding to cover approved expenses for the duration of the program. The scholarship applications may be downloaded from https://www.worldplumbing.org/scholarship/. The application deadline for each scholarship is Sept. 30, 2023.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-plumbing-council-invites-submissions-for-annual-scholarships-301692935.html

SOURCE World Plumbing Council

You just read:

World Plumbing Council Invites Submissions for Annual Scholarships

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.