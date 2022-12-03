Submit Release
Broadridge to Participate in Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR announced that Edmund Reese, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting individual investor meetings at the D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference in New York City on Thursday, December 8, 2022. 

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions BR, a global Fintech leader with over $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

 

