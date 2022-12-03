The CONAM Group Acquires Rockledge Flats, a 247-unit Apartment Community in Rockledge, Florida

CONAM Multifamily Partners Fund III, a discretionary fund sponsored by The CONAM Group (CONAM), is pleased to announce the purchase of Rockledge Flats, a Class A, 247-unit multi-family apartment community near Florida's Space Coast in Rockledge, Florida, on October 19, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005485/en/

Completed in late 2021, the 10-acre luxury apartment community consists primarily of two four-story elevator-served structures housing 247 units. A standalone, single-story building serves as the leasing office and amenity clubhouse and features a 24-hour fitness center, resident lounge with billiards table, and conference room. Positioned north of the indoor amenity structure and between the two four-story residential structures is an outdoor kitchen with two gas grills and an oversized zero-entry pool with pergolas, lounge seating, and a poolside firepit. The best-in-class apartment interiors boast 10' ceilings, abundant natural light, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, ample storage and closet space, and full-size washers and dryers.

Residents at Rockledge Flats have an easy commute to the robust job centers of the Space Coast, and an influx of local businesses attracted to Rockledge's "main street" initiative has contributed to a thriving local community centered almost directly in front of the property. In further benefit to Rockledge Flats residents, the broader region has seen surging employment in technology industries, specifically the high-wage scientific research and development sector, which has grown over 75% in the past five years. Residents also benefit from the newly constructed Publix-anchored retail center located a short distance from the property, plus the abundance of desirable amenities in the master-planned Viera community quickly accessible via US HWY 1.

About The CONAM Group:

Established in 1975, CONAM has become recognized as one of the nation's most astute multifamily companies and as an experienced and dependable provider of multifamily real estate services. Our approach to multifamily asset management is focused on generating optimal risk-adjusted returns for our investment partners, and with over four decades of investment and operating history, CONAM has successfully navigated through challenging real estate cycles while consistently delivering excellent performance. We're dedicated to operating and managing best-in-class multi-family properties that provide the foundation for thriving communities.

For more information on The CONAM Group, visit:

www.CONAM.com

For more information on Rockledge Flats Apartment Homes, visit:

www.RockledgeFlatsApts.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005485/en/