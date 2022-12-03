Living Legends Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Soar at AHF's World AIDS Day Concert at Kennedy Center

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) hosted its 2022 World AIDS Day Concert on Wednesday, November 30th, at the prestigious concert hall of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Renowned multi-GRAMMY Ⓡ Award winning vocalists Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight delivered show-stopping performances to the packed crowd, which included supporters, dignitaries such as: Harold Phillips, Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy; White House Senior Advisor for Public Engagement, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee; and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell; and more, in a night of hope and celebration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005486/en/

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), is the world's largest HIV/AIDS care provider, currently operating in 45 countries. The concert is held every year to commemorate World AIDS Day, observed internationally each year on December 1. This year also marked the global organization's 35th anniversary.

At the event, longtime humanitarian and AIDS advocate, Princess Diana was honored, posthumously, with AHF's Lifetime Achievement Award. Under its "Keep the Promise!" banner, AHF also acknowledged progress made in the global fight against HIV and AIDS and continues to raise awareness about "The Other Pandemic" as a reminder of the significant work still to be done on HIV/AIDS, as well as remembering the lives that have been lost over the years.

Michael Weinstein, President of AHF, said, "As millions remain affected by HIV/AIDS around the globe, World AIDS Day annually provides an opportunity to honor those we've lost and those living with HIV/AIDS today, as well as reminding leaders and the community of the work that still remains to address this epidemic. From providing compassionate AIDS hospice care in those darkest early days to growing to become the largest global AIDS organization today, now providing lifesaving care and treatment to more than 1.7 million people around the globe, we also celebrate the tireless work of all those who help make today's AHF possible: our staff, Board, affiliate organizations and affinity groups, friends, family and elected officials and community partners across the globe, but most of all, our clients and patients—with our annual 2022 World AIDS Day event. It was a momentous night to host our World AIDS Day concert at the Kennedy Center for the first time, and welcome back the legendary Patti LaBelle, and have another great American icon, Gladys Knight, join us, while also being able to honor the legacy and humanitarian work of the late Princess Diana."

This was the sixth World AIDS Day concert event that AHF recently hosted to raise HIV/AIDS awareness. Prior AHF World AIDS Day concerts included:

2021 : World AIDS Day concert at The FORUM in Los Angeles, produced by Debbie Allen , featuring Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. The event honored Senator Bernie Sanders with AHF's Lifetime Achievement Award and raised funds for the Debbie Allen Dance Company.

: World AIDS Day concert at The FORUM in Los Angeles, produced by , featuring and and the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. The event honored Senator Bernie Sanders with AHF's Lifetime Achievement Award and raised funds for the Debbie Allen Dance Company. 2019 : A Dallas World AIDS Day concert featuring Diana Ross , Teyana Taylor and Keke Wyatt . (AHF also hosted smaller events in Florida and Atlanta, as well as a Los Angeles event at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre featuring Billy Porter , Faith Evans and Daya ).

: A Dallas World AIDS Day concert featuring , and . (AHF also hosted smaller events in Florida and Atlanta, as well as a Los Angeles event at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre featuring , and ). 2018 : "Icons of Dance," A New York gala at the historic Apollo Theater in which AHF honored Debbie Allen with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

: "Icons of Dance," A New York gala at the historic Apollo Theater in which AHF honored with its Lifetime Achievement Award. 2017 : A Los Angeles concert at the Shrine Auditorium featuring Mariah Carey , DJ Khaled , Ne-Yo , hosted by Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez .

: A Los Angeles concert at the Shrine Auditorium featuring , , , hosted by and . 2016: A Los Angeles concert event at Hollywood's Dolby Theater featuring Patti LaBelle, Common and others and honoring legendary entertainer Harry Belafonte with AHF's Lifetime Achievement Award.

About AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF): is a global nonprofit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1.7 million people in 53 countries worldwide. We are currently the largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005486/en/