National Carwash Solutions (NCS) Announces Strategic Partnership with Rockyview Industries

National Carwash Solutions (NCS), the world's premier provider of end-to-end car wash solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Rockyview Industries. This partnership will expand the premier direct installation and service capacity in North America, powered by NCS.

Jesse Wurth, CEO of National Carwash Solutions stated: "We're excited for John and his team to join the NCS family. He's built a great business with a rock-solid reputation in the market. Rockyview exemplifies the level of customer care, disciplined processes, and quality work that will not only bring sustainable growth for NCS but new opportunities to customers in Western Canada. We couldn't be more honored to welcome the Rockyview Industries team into the NCS family."

Rockyview, founded in 1992, is a full-service distributor, service provider, and installer of car wash equipment and products. They provide conveyorized tunnels, in-bay automatics, cleaning fluids, and parts to customers in Western Canada. The company provides end-to-end service and has built its reputation on hard work and the positive attitude of the team. Rockyview has grown from a family business of three, to 20+ professionals with 250 years of collective experience. Under the leadership of John Downey, Rockyview has proven time and time again their commitment to top-tier customer service across Western Canada.

"I am extremely excited that Rockyview has joined the NCS Family. This new strategic partnership will allow us to continue to not just meet, but exceed the expectations of our incredible customers and partners," said John Downey, General Manager of Rockyview.

Robert Devlin, President of NCS Canada echoes the sentiment: "I'm excited and honored that Rockyview Industries has joined the NCS Canada team. The leadership of John Downey and his team will bring knowledge and strength to NCS across the region."

NCS has partnered with many respected car wash distributors in North America, including Hi-Performance Wash Systems, Auto-Clean, Arizona Car Wash Systems, Complete Car Wash, NuLook, Badger Land, Carwash Solutions, Car Wash Services of Arizona, Big Man Washes, West Coast Car Wash Concepts, Carolina Pride, CleanEdge, and Mondo. These partnerships have solidified NCS's position as North America's leading direct service network. NCS's objective is to provide the highest-quality support to car wash owners and operators, and the new partnership with Rockyview will help deliver on that promise.

About NCS

National Carwash Solutions (NCS) is the leading carwash service and systems provider in North America. NCS has established the only direct end-to-end customer service and support network. NCS is known for its comprehensive solutions for carwash owners, operators, and investors. The NCS family of brands includes legacy names like MacNeil, Ryko, Vacutech, PurClean, TSS, Mondo, Armor All ProfessionalⓇ, Rain-XⓇ, Blue CoralⓇ, Black MagicⓇ, and LustraⓇ. Founded in 1973, the NCS headquarters is in Grimes IA. For more information visit http://www.ncswash.com.

