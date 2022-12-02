Three international expos open in HCM City

VIETNAM, December 2 -

HCM CITY — More than 300 leading businesses are showcasing 20,000 products in electronics and smart appliances, baby products and toys, and gifts and housewares at three expos opening in HCM City on December 1.

The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo showcases products in five main categories: machinery, electric devices and electronics; technology products and components; smart appliances and smart home, LED technology and lighting systems, and refrigeration and household electricity.

The Vietnam International Baby Products & Toys Expo displays products in five categories: toys and accessories; educational products; strollers, baby equipment for cars; products for mom and infants; and fashion products.

Products on display at the Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo include smart home appliances, professional kitchen appliances and accessories, home furniture, and business gifts.

More than 2,000 one-on-one meetings have been scheduled at the three expos which are organised by the Việt Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) and Guangdong Chaoyu Exhibition Co., Ltd.

The expos at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will last until December 3. — VNS