Oyewola Oyeleke's Daring New Book "Wealth of Riches" Poised to Take Success Seekers on a Journey of True Prosperity.

Book: Wealth of Riches

Author Oyewola Oyeleke announces the release of his new book "Wealth of Riches". A life-transforming book now in every bookstore.

money is the least form of success and prosperity, wealth is everything”
— Oyewola Oyeleke
IRVINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The master of words as people call him, author, and Life coach, Oyewola Oyeleke’s new book "Wealth of Riches" is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble. It is also available in all formats (Kindle, Audible, hardcover, paperback,) this is indeed everyone's roadmap to success. The book reveals that success isn’t outside but within the confines of the body. It starts with a mindset.

The book will be launched on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Newark, New Jersey. It will also be published on Amazon, Barnes and Nobles online bookstores, and in local bookstores in major cities on that day.
A healthy mindset has the power to transform into a money magnet. that is why this book is the needed crack into the success puzzle. The world needs books like this to navigate through life, says, Dr. Philip Harry of the National Business Archives, Ontario, Canada.

The foreword by Professor Terry Benjamin, a renowned educator, and book review expert has been a major book review expert with Amazon and tells about this book as a gift to mankind and that it will change the world for excellence.
The time to eventually advance the world and the people that live therein has come. The tools needed are described in detail in the book, which is now available for sale in both e kindle and trade paperback on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and also in all major bookstores around the world. The book is also available on the website. www.wealthofrichesbooks.com

Oyewola Oyeleke
Homefront Corporation
+1 201-349-8020
info@homefrontcorporationcom
