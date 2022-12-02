Submit Release
Thousands more families in B.C. benefit from $10-a-day child care

CANADA, December 2 - The following includes information on the 33 child care providers providing new $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces at 61 child care centres throughout B.C.

KOOTENAYS –

Community Campus Children's Society (Cranbrook)

Kids on Campus Children’s Centre; 40 spaces (32 2.5 years to kindergarten, eight multi-age), non-profit

Catholic Independent Schools of the Nelson Diocese (Trail)

Kids Care Centre; 61 spaces (36 2.5 years to kindergarten, 25 school age), non-profit

MAPLE RIDGE-PITT MEADOWS –

The Family Education and Support Centre (Maple Ridge)

Under the Tree Childcare Centre; 39 spaces (14 infant-toddler, 14 2.5 years to kindergarten, 11 school age), non-profit

Discovery Playhouse Children's Society (Pitt Meadows)

Discovery Playhouse Children's Centre; 99 spaces (24 2.5 years to kindergarten, 52 preschool, 23 school age), non-profit

NEW WESTMINSTER –

Kolumbia Inn Daycare Society (K.I.D.S. Childcare)

Kolumbia Inn Daycare; 61 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten, 24 school-age), non-profit

NORTH VANCOUVER –

Capilano University Children's Centre

Capilano University Children's Centre; 64 spaces (22 infant-toddler, 42 2.5 years to kindergarten), public post-secondary institution

North Shore Neighbourhood House

Centreview Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit

Seymour Heights Play-Based Programs Association

Seymour Heights Play-Based Programs; 20 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit

NORTHERN B.C. –

Prince George Montessori Education Society (Prince George)

  • Montessori Early Learning Centre; 16 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit
  • Montessori Child Care Centre; 40 spaces (22 2.5 years to kindergarten, 18 school age), non-profit

Treehouse Housing Association (Telkwa)

The Ark Playday Centre; 52 spaces (16 2.5 years to kindergarten, 10 preschool, 18 school age, eight multi-age), non-profit

YMCA of Northern BC (Tumbler Ridge)

YMCA Tumbler Ridge Care and Learning Centre; 41 spaces (25 2.5 years to kindergarten, 16 preschool), non-profit

NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND –

Campbell River Child Care Society (Campbell River)

Leishman Early Learning and Care Centre; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit

Comox Valley Children's Day Care Society (Comox)

Lighthouse Early Learning Centre; 16 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit

North Island Early Child Development Society (Port Hardy)

Stepping Stones Child Care Centre; 72 spaces (20 preschool, 20 school age, 32 multi-age), non-profit

Phil Thompson Memorial Daycare Society (Quathiaski Cove)

Quadra Children’s Centre; 41 spaces (15 preschool, 26 school age), non-profit

Village of Tahsis (Tahsis)

Puddle Ducks Day Care; six multi-age spaces, local government

OKANAGAN –

Westbank First Nation (Kelowna)

Westbank Child Development Centre; 57 spaces (16 infant-toddler, 16 2.5 years to kindergarten, 20 preschool, five school age), Indigenous-led

North Okanagan Child Care Society (Lavington)

Maven Lane Lavington; 28 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 14 2.5 years to kindergarten, two multi-age), non-profit

Jiminy Crickets Daycare Ltd. (Lumby)

Jiminy Crickets Childcare; 34 spaces (11 infant-toddler, 16 2.5 years to kindergarten, seven multi-age)

RICHMOND –

Baby Steps Childcare Ltd.

Baby Steps Infant and Toddler Care; 10 infant-toddler spaces

Society of Richmond Children's Centres

  • Bowling Green Road Children’s Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • Cranberry Children’s Centre; 34 spaces (nine infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • Garden Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • Terra Nova Children’s Centre; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit

Developmental Disabilities Association of Vancouver-Richmond

Riverside Child Development Centre; 24 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces), non-profit

SURREY –

Surrey Hospital Community Childcare Society

A Place to Grow Childcare Centre; 47 spaces (22 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit

Oak Avenue Neighbourhood Hub Society

Hub Daycare at Oak Avenue; 31 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 19 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit

VANCOUVER –

Association of Neighbourhood Houses of British Columbia

The Village @ Lord Nelson; 133 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 47 2.5 years to kindergarten, 62 school age), non-profit, located on school grounds

The Boat Day Care Society

Boat Day Care; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit

Brant Villa Day Care Society

Learning Tree Daycare; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit

City Hall Child Care Society

City Hall Child Care; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit

Developmental Disabilities Association of Vancouver-Richmond 

  • Creekside Child Development Centre; 64 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 24 2.5 years to kindergarten, 16 preschool), non-profit
  • Fraserview Child Development Centre; 48 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 24 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit

South Hill Child Care Society

South Hill Child care; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit

University of British Columbia

  • Canada Goose Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Cariboo Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Chuva Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Coho Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Discovery Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Huckleberry Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Lilliput Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Little Goslings Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Owl at the Barn Daycare; eight infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Pioggia Daycare; eight infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Sade Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Sitka Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
  • Willow Daycare; 24 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution

Vancouver Society of Children's Centres

  • Atelier Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • Bayshore Gardens Children’s Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • Charleson Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • The Junction Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • Library Square Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • The Mark Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • Quayside Children’s Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • Sapphire Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • Sea Star Children’s Centre; 89 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten, 40 preschool), non-profit
  • Shaw Tower Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
  • West Village Children’s Centre; 65 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 41 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit

VICTORIA –

The Cridge Centre for the Family

The Cridge Centre for the Family; 189 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 72 2.5 years to kindergarten, 18 preschool, 75 school age), non-profit

University of Victoria Child Care Services

University of Victoria Child Care Services; 116 spaces (34 infant-toddler, 82 2.5 years to kindergarten), public post-secondary institution

