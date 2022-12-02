Thousands more families in B.C. benefit from $10-a-day child care
CANADA, December 2 - The following includes information on the 33 child care providers providing new $10 a Day ChildCareBC spaces at 61 child care centres throughout B.C.
KOOTENAYS –
Community Campus Children's Society (Cranbrook)
Kids on Campus Children’s Centre; 40 spaces (32 2.5 years to kindergarten, eight multi-age), non-profit
Catholic Independent Schools of the Nelson Diocese (Trail)
Kids Care Centre; 61 spaces (36 2.5 years to kindergarten, 25 school age), non-profit
MAPLE RIDGE-PITT MEADOWS –
The Family Education and Support Centre (Maple Ridge)
Under the Tree Childcare Centre; 39 spaces (14 infant-toddler, 14 2.5 years to kindergarten, 11 school age), non-profit
Discovery Playhouse Children's Society (Pitt Meadows)
Discovery Playhouse Children's Centre; 99 spaces (24 2.5 years to kindergarten, 52 preschool, 23 school age), non-profit
NEW WESTMINSTER –
Kolumbia Inn Daycare Society (K.I.D.S. Childcare)
Kolumbia Inn Daycare; 61 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten, 24 school-age), non-profit
NORTH VANCOUVER –
Capilano University Children's Centre
Capilano University Children's Centre; 64 spaces (22 infant-toddler, 42 2.5 years to kindergarten), public post-secondary institution
North Shore Neighbourhood House
Centreview Child Care Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
Seymour Heights Play-Based Programs Association
Seymour Heights Play-Based Programs; 20 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit
NORTHERN B.C. –
Prince George Montessori Education Society (Prince George)
- Montessori Early Learning Centre; 16 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit
- Montessori Child Care Centre; 40 spaces (22 2.5 years to kindergarten, 18 school age), non-profit
Treehouse Housing Association (Telkwa)
The Ark Playday Centre; 52 spaces (16 2.5 years to kindergarten, 10 preschool, 18 school age, eight multi-age), non-profit
YMCA of Northern BC (Tumbler Ridge)
YMCA Tumbler Ridge Care and Learning Centre; 41 spaces (25 2.5 years to kindergarten, 16 preschool), non-profit
NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND –
Campbell River Child Care Society (Campbell River)
Leishman Early Learning and Care Centre; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit
Comox Valley Children's Day Care Society (Comox)
Lighthouse Early Learning Centre; 16 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit
North Island Early Child Development Society (Port Hardy)
Stepping Stones Child Care Centre; 72 spaces (20 preschool, 20 school age, 32 multi-age), non-profit
Phil Thompson Memorial Daycare Society (Quathiaski Cove)
Quadra Children’s Centre; 41 spaces (15 preschool, 26 school age), non-profit
Village of Tahsis (Tahsis)
Puddle Ducks Day Care; six multi-age spaces, local government
OKANAGAN –
Westbank First Nation (Kelowna)
Westbank Child Development Centre; 57 spaces (16 infant-toddler, 16 2.5 years to kindergarten, 20 preschool, five school age), Indigenous-led
North Okanagan Child Care Society (Lavington)
Maven Lane Lavington; 28 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 14 2.5 years to kindergarten, two multi-age), non-profit
Jiminy Crickets Daycare Ltd. (Lumby)
Jiminy Crickets Childcare; 34 spaces (11 infant-toddler, 16 2.5 years to kindergarten, seven multi-age)
RICHMOND –
Baby Steps Childcare Ltd.
Baby Steps Infant and Toddler Care; 10 infant-toddler spaces
Society of Richmond Children's Centres
- Bowling Green Road Children’s Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- Cranberry Children’s Centre; 34 spaces (nine infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- Garden Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- Terra Nova Children’s Centre; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit
Developmental Disabilities Association of Vancouver-Richmond
Riverside Child Development Centre; 24 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces), non-profit
SURREY –
Surrey Hospital Community Childcare Society
A Place to Grow Childcare Centre; 47 spaces (22 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
Oak Avenue Neighbourhood Hub Society
Hub Daycare at Oak Avenue; 31 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 19 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
VANCOUVER –
Association of Neighbourhood Houses of British Columbia
The Village @ Lord Nelson; 133 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 47 2.5 years to kindergarten, 62 school age), non-profit, located on school grounds
The Boat Day Care Society
Boat Day Care; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit
Brant Villa Day Care Society
Learning Tree Daycare; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit
City Hall Child Care Society
City Hall Child Care; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
Developmental Disabilities Association of Vancouver-Richmond
- Creekside Child Development Centre; 64 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 24 2.5 years to kindergarten, 16 preschool), non-profit
- Fraserview Child Development Centre; 48 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 24 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
South Hill Child Care Society
South Hill Child care; 25 2.5 years to kindergarten spaces, non-profit
University of British Columbia
- Canada Goose Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Cariboo Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Chuva Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Coho Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Discovery Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Huckleberry Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Lilliput Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Little Goslings Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Owl at the Barn Daycare; eight infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Pioggia Daycare; eight infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Sade Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Sitka Daycare; 12 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
- Willow Daycare; 24 infant-toddler spaces, public post-secondary institution
Vancouver Society of Children's Centres
- Atelier Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- Bayshore Gardens Children’s Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- Charleson Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- The Junction Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- Library Square Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- The Mark Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- Quayside Children’s Centre; 49 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- Sapphire Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- Sea Star Children’s Centre; 89 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten, 40 preschool), non-profit
- Shaw Tower Children’s Centre; 37 spaces (12 infant-toddler, 25 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
- West Village Children’s Centre; 65 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 41 2.5 years to kindergarten), non-profit
VICTORIA –
The Cridge Centre for the Family
The Cridge Centre for the Family; 189 spaces (24 infant-toddler, 72 2.5 years to kindergarten, 18 preschool, 75 school age), non-profit
University of Victoria Child Care Services
University of Victoria Child Care Services; 116 spaces (34 infant-toddler, 82 2.5 years to kindergarten), public post-secondary institution