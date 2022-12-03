MDC seeks construction bids for Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center renovation project

BRANSON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is soliciting bids for renovation of the Conservation Center at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson. This conservation center serves as the public information center for MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and receives more than 250,000 visitors per year.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. Bids will be closed Jan. 11.

Interested parties can find more information about the project by contacting Tim Anderson, MDC construction administration manager at Timothy.Anderson@mdc.mo.gov or at 573-522-4115, ext. 3745. Information about bid requirements is available from Laura Buchanan, MDC Contract Specialist at Laura.Buchanan@mdc.mo.gov or 573-522-4115, ext. 3727 and also from MDC Contract Specialist Chaz Jesiolowski at Chaz.Jesiolowski@mdc.mo.gov or 573-522-4115, ext. 3765.

This project includes all materials, labor, and equipment necessary for the demolition of the bunkhouse facility and the replacement of the Conservation Center, raceway (aquarium) exhibit, entrance drives, roads, parking lot, utilities, etc., as shown on drawings. The new construction work includes building construction, exterior concrete (pavement, sidewalks, curbs, structures, stairs, retaining walls, planter boxes, etc.), pavement markings, utilities (potable water, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, process water, fire protection, liquid oxygen, drainage lines, electrical power, control wiring, data communication), landscaping, signs, chain link fence, pipes and railings, grating, flag poles, entrance gates, parking lot lighting, and other miscellaneous work as indicated in the contract documents.

Contractors must be a plan holder of record to submit a bid for the project. To be listed as a plan holder, contractors must obtain bid documents from https://mdc.mo.gov/bidding or QuestCDN at http://www.questcdn.com.