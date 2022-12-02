Starfish Partners Announces Appointment of Chief Investment Advisor

Starfish Partners is uniquely qualified to help search firm owners achieve their vision through capital infusion or acquisition. I am humbled and grateful to be part of the Starfish Partners team.” — Jon Bartos

PLANO, TX, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starfish Partners, an international investment and ownership platform for niched professional and mid to upper-management search specialists, announced today the appointment of Jon Bartos as Chief Investment Advisor to the company’s Executive Team.

With over two decades of experience within the search industry and as a quintessential serial entrepreneur, Jon is a thought leader, trainer, speaker, and consultant on all aspects of Entrepreneurship, Human Capital, Talent Management and Performance Management. In his role as Chief Investment Advisor with Starfish Partners, Jon is uniquely qualified to connect with partners looking to monetize some of the value of their firms, take on strategic advisors, and receive capital to ignite their business growth.

Jon Bartos shared, “With the combination of industry-leading executives, an incredible track record of growth and profitability of portfolio companies, a comprehensive array of services provided and an extraordinary vision of what could be, Starfish Partners is uniquely qualified to help search firm owners achieve their vision through capital infusion or acquisition. I am humbled and grateful to be part of the Starfish Partners team.”

Jon founded Jonathan Scott International (JSI) in 1998 after a successful 14-year career in the Supply Chain Technology Sector. As part of the Management Recruiters International Network, JSI quickly achieved industry-leading success as one of an elite group of executive recruiters who billed over $1 million annually while building a multi-million dollar Top 10 Office. Jon sold his recruiting firm in 2012 to a large healthcare consulting firm, and after a three-year stint as President, he founded Global People in 2015. Specializing in mutually committed search and contract staffing, GPS has 7 offices in 5 different countries, focusing on Warehouse Automation and Supply Chain technologies. In 2008, Jon built the leading performance analytics tool for the recruiting industry: Revenue Performance Management. The RPM Dashboard is an Analytics and Developmental tool that focuses on taking staffing and recruiting professionals on a path to achieving their performance potential.

“Jon’s experience as both a search firm owner and trusted advisor for independent search firm owners spans over 25 years, providing Jon and Starfish Partners a uniquely qualified lens to identify investible people and businesses. Since 2004, Jon has started 7 successful companies and has been an investor and advisor in 23 acquisitions with venture and private equity firms. We look forward to this partnership accelerating Starfish Partners’ ability to provide access to capital, liquidity, and potential equity for key producers and leaders within our industry,” shared Jeff Kaye, Managing Director.

Since its inception, Starfish Partners has completed the successful acquisitions of Direct Recruiters, Inc. (DRI), Full Spectrum Search Group, and Raymond Search Group. The collective revenues of Starfish Partners will exceed $300 million annually while continuing to pursue aggressive growth through a variety of mergers, acquisitions, and capital infusion activities.

Learn more at www.starfishpartners.com.