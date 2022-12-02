AJN Resources Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting and Clarifies Disclosure

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - AJN Resources Inc. AJN 5AT ("AJN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding its 2022 shareholders' meeting on December 14, 2022. Meeting materials have been mailed to all shareholders as of November 9, 2022, and are available on www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

Further to the Company's news release of November 30, 2022, the Company clarifies that the Cadastre Minier RDC (DRC Mining Register) ("CAMI") has now responded to requests for applications from Congo Ressources SAU ("CRS") and has stated that CRS may request to apply to acquire five gold exploration permits, known as the Wanga Project, which cover 1,694 km2 in the Wanga mining area located circa 30 km to the west of Kibali Gold Mine, and two areas, which cover 785 km2, in the Kilo Belt in the eastern DRC. Applications for DRC exploration permits need to comply with the procedures prescribed by the DRC Mining Code and Regulations, as revised to date.

The November 30, 2022 news release sets out the descriptions of the projects that are the subjects of requests for applications from CRS. The Wanga Project and the North Kilo Project have been approved for requests for application; however, CRS has not yet applied for them. Certain other projects, which are encroached upon, or which are disputed, or which have been or which are undergoing forfeiture, will need to obtain either the roll-back of a ministerial order, or resolution of the dispute, or a signed ministerial order for withdrawal or forfeiture.

Mr. Klaus Eckhof, CEO and President of AJN, clarifies his comment in the November 30, 2022 news release to state that the inclusion of the area in the northern portion of the Manono lithium licence in the requests for permits by Congo Ressources will, if granted, advance the DRC's objective of creating a supply chain of minerals to support the battery industry.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:

Sheena Eckhof

Director, Investor Relations

sheena@eckhofconsulting.com

Visit us at www.ajnresources.com

Tel: +44 7496 291547

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klaus Eckhof

CEO and President

klauseckhof@monaco.mc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146660