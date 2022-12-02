Canada Revenue Agency's Disability Advisory Committee submits 10 recommendations in its third annual report

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) Disability Advisory Committee (DAC) released its 2022 annual report today. The report includes 10 recommendations for potential improvements to the disability tax credit (DTC) and its administration.

The recommendations are organized into three categories: DTC eligibility and structure; DTC appeals and review process; and protecting the legal interests of DTC applicants where applicable.

The report also recognizes the progress the CRA has made to improve its services for persons with disabilities, including:

legislative changes to the eligibility for the DTC under the categories of mental functions and life-sustaining therapy

launch of a digital DTC application to make the application process simpler for both medical practitioners and individuals

a Navigator to support people with more complex situations in completing their applications

The CRA looks forward to undertaking a more in-depth review of these recommendations to determine how the administration of the DTC can be further improved.

"We are grateful for the valuable contributions the DAC has made to the way we serve persons with disabilities. The DAC's advice and support continues to help the CRA better understand these communities' needs and improve the services we offer."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Canada's Minister of National Revenue

The DAC advises the Minister of National Revenue and the CRA on how the Agency can improve the way it administers and interprets tax measures for Canadians with disabilities.

The 2022 report was written and edited by both outgoing and current DAC members.

Sharon McCarry was named the DAC's new co-chair in September 2022 , and six new members were onboarded to the committee in June 2022 .

was named the DAC's new co-chair in , and six new members were onboarded to the committee in . The committee is made up of 12 members, including 2 co-chairs, appointed for a maximum term of four years (48 months).

