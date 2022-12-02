INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Core Scientific, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or "the Company") CORZ for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 13, 2023.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Core Scientific suffered from increased power costs due in part to the expiration of a pricing agreement. The Company failed to provide hosting services to Celsius as required by contract. The Company created a surcharge not included in its contract to pass higher power costs on to Celsius. The Company was likely to face legal action from Celsius based on this alleged breach of contract. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Core Scientific, investors suffered damages.

