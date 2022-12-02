Submit Release
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 19, 2022

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Africa Oil Corp. AOI

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. PET

Consumer Discretionary

Specialty Stores

ADDED

Storagevault Canada Inc SVI

Real Estate

Real Estate Operating Companies

DELETED

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. CF

Financial

Investment Banking & Brokerage

DELETED

Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg CJR

Communication Services

Broadcasting

DELETED

NFI Group Inc. NFI

Industrials

Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

