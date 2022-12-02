Submit Release
Route 837 Kennywood Boulevard Bridge Inspection Next Week in the City of Duquesne

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Route 837 (Kennywood Boulevard) bridge in the City of Duquesne, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday, December 5-8 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on the Route 837 bridge over the Union Railroad tracks between Overland Avenue and North 2nd Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.  

Crews from The Markosky Engineering Group, Inc. and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work. 

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


