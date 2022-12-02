Route 2004 Lovi Road Slide Remediation Starts Tuesday in New Sewickley Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Lovi Road (Route 2004) in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, will begin Tuesday, December 6 weather permitting.

Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Lovi Road between Freedom Crider Road and Blackswoods Road will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as crews conduct the slide remediation work through early March. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

West of the Closure

From the intersection of Lovi Road and Freedom Crider Road, follow Lovi Road westbound

Turn right onto Pine Run Road

Turn right onto Big Knob Road

Turn right onto Route 989

Follow Route 989 back to Lovi Road

End detour

East of the Closure

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

