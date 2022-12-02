Vietnam sends condolences over passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin

VIETNAM, December 2 -

HÀ NỘI – In their letters sent to Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu and the family of the deceased, they affirmed that Jiang was an eminent leader of the Chinese Party and State who was dedicated to the cause of revolution and construction of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He also made important contributions to the normalisation and development of Vietnam-China ties.

The Party, State and people of Việt Nam always appreciate and remember the great contributions of Jiang to the ties between the two Parties and countries, they wrote.

They also sent wreaths to the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam in commemoration of his death.

The same day, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent condolences to head of the CPC Central Committee's International Liaison Department Liu Jianchao and Politburo member, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

A delegation of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, National Assembly, Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) led by President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, together with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng, permanent National Assembly Vice Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, leaders of the VFF and centrally-run agencies and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations paid tribute to the late leader and wrote in a condolence book at the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam.

Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and President of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association Nguyễn Xuân Thắng also paid his last respects to the late Chinese leader. VNS