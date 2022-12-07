Barry Callebaut is investing USD 100 million in its Canadian factory in Chatham, Ontario
The investment includes the expansion of liquid and molding lines, and dairy-free production capabilities
This Chatham expansion marks another milestone for Barry Callebaut. Investing in our compound production allows us to lean into the wide variety of specialized experience in the Region.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced the next phase of the expansion of its Chatham factory in Ontario, Canada. The multi-year expansion started in 2018, with an initial investment of USD 30 million for additional liquid storage capacity in Chatham to expand the variety of products available to customers. An additional USD 70 million will have been invested in Chatham’s product portfolio and enhanced manufacturing capabilities through the end of the 2022/2023 fiscal year, ending August 31, 2023. The ongoing investments will bring the total investment in the Chatham factory to USD 100 million.
— Steve Woolley, President & CEO Americas, Barry Callebaut
These investments will enable Barry Callebaut to continue to drive long-term growth in the growing compound* market in North America. Production at the plant currently includes a broad range of products, from liquid milk and dark compound to molded products. The investment includes both liquid and molding lines, as well as enhanced capabilities for the production of dairy-free compound to accommodate growing customer demand for plant-based indulgence. White compound production will be added in 2023. The expansion of the Chatham factory has fueled economic growth in the area. Barry Callebaut has created almost 100 direct jobs, and 25 indirect hires.
Balaji Padmanabhan, VP of Operations and Supply Chain, Americas, Barry Callebaut, said, “This new capacity will satisfy growing demand from both food manufacturers and gourmet customers for our compound solutions in this dynamic consumer market.”
Steve Woolley, President & CEO Americas, Barry Callebaut, continued, “This Chatham expansion marks another milestone for Barry Callebaut. Investing in our compound production allows us to lean into the wide variety of specialized experience in the Region and to establish a strategic foothold in our network as we accelerate our growth journey.”
In April 2022, Barry Callebaut announced an investment of USD 104 million in a new specialty chocolate factory in Brantford, ON, Canada. The factory in Brantford will focus on sugar-free chocolate, high protein, and other specialty products to meet increasing customer demand.
*In comparison to traditional chocolate, compound is made with cocoa powder and vegetable fats instead of cocoa liquor and cocoa butter. Depending on the application, compounds can have higher heat resistance and workability.
***
About Barry Callebaut Group (www.barry-callebaut.com):
With annual sales of about CHF 8.1 billion (EUR 7.8 billion / USD 8.6 billion) in fiscal year 2021/22, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 65 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.
The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut ® and Cacao Barry ® , Carma ® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa ®.
The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.
Follow the Barry Callebaut Group:
YouTube
Flickr
Media Contacts
Frank Keidel
Head of Media Relations
Barry Callebaut AG
Phone: + 41 43 268 86 06
frank_keidel@barry-callebaut.com
Martha Carlos
Media Relations
Region Americas
Phone: +1 773-354-8115
Media_americas@barry-callebaut.com
For investors and financial analysts
Claudia Pedretti
Head of Investor Relations
Barry Callebaut AG
Phone: +41 43 204 04 23
claudia_pedretti@barry-callebaut.com
Media Relations
Barry Callebaut
+1 773-354-8115
media_americas@barry-callebaut.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn