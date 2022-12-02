Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,220 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Game biologist’s free mule deer after it fell into an abandoned water tank near Hailey (with video)

In mid-November, conservation officers from the Magic Valley Region received a report of a mule deer buck that had become trapped after falling into an abandoned water storage tank outside of Hailey. It is unknown how long the deer had been trapped after falling into the deep concrete storage tank. The tank is thought to have been the water storage tank for the old Hawatha Hotel in Hailey that was built in the late 1800s.

 

The tank is approximately 12 feet deep, making the effort to free the deer challenging.

Ultimately, the deer was darted with anesthetizing drugs that allowed Fish and Game staff to securely wrap the deer in a sling and safely hoist it out of the deep tank.

Before release, the deer received a green ear tag to indicate it had been darted with anesthetizing drugs and for future identification purposes, and it had its vitals checked. After receiving a clean assessment the anesthetizing drugs were reversed.

In the end, the deer quickly ran away from the Fish and Game team, with no effects of the fall into the tank.

You just read:

Fish and Game biologist’s free mule deer after it fell into an abandoned water tank near Hailey (with video)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.