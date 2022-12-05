HIP Video Promo presents: Krish Valentine is off to a strong start with his "All Yours" video

With talent that belies his years, Krish Valentine has released "All Yours", an upbeat electronic pop song that perfectly captures "puppy love."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibiting talent that belies his years, Krish Valentine is getting a strong start to his professional career in the music industry at just 15 years old. From age 3, his passion for the arts was evident in the walls of his childhood home in Massachusetts. He would sing entire songs and memorize long monologues and dialogues from different plays for his family. Once he sat at a keyboard and picked up a guitar, original chords and melodies flooded his mind naturally. The up-and-coming songwriter, now based in California, is making great strides, having been noticed by the Global Image Talent agency’s founder and CEO, Maria Whatley. With his head-turning artistry, youthful exuberance, and unrefined charm, Krish Valentine is a shoo-in to become the next teenage heartthrob with his latest single, “All Yours.”

The upbeat electronic pop song “All Yours” not only suits Krish Valentine’s smooth vocal riffs but captures “puppy love” in a way that a wide range of audiences can understand. The lyrical foundation is based on that crush we have all experienced and would do anything to win over and go steady with. Krish Valentine delivers the feelings associated with the innocent romance in a danceable and fun way while remaining genuine and heartfelt. He says, “One day you’ll see I’m all you need,” and it’s hard to say no to his soft eyes, gentle smile, and sweet vocal tone bearing all his emotions before listeners. Ultimately, “All Yours” is all-encompassing of a teen crush and empowering anyone, young and old, to have a good time and be free, which Krish Valentine epitomizes so well.

More Krish Valentine on HIP Video Promo

More Krish Valentine on Instagram

More Krish Valentine on TikTok