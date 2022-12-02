Attorney General O'Connor Announces Multistate Settlement with CarMax Over the Disclosure of Safety Recalls

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor and 35 attorneys general announced a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose, before a sale, all open (unrepaired) recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles.

CarMax will continue to use the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) vehicle identification number tool to provide this important safety information to consumers. Consumers can also utilize this tool to check for any open recalls on their vehicles.

This industry-changing settlement establishes that used car dealers disclose open safety recalls to consumers before they buy. CarMax now includes hyperlinks for vehicles advertised online and QR codes for vehicles on the lot that link directly to any open recalls on the vehicle so consumers can access this data as they shop. CarMax will also provide the consumer with copies of any open recalls and obtain the consumer’s signature on that standalone disclosure document before presenting any other sales paperwork. Additionally, CarMax agrees to not represent vehicles as "safe."

“Purchasing a car is already a significant financial decision for many families and individuals,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “This settlement will ensure transparency and provide Oklahomans with necessary information to make the best decision when purchasing a car.”

Oklahoma will receive roughly $20,589. CarMax cooperated fully with the investigation.

###