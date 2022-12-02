MEETING NOTICE: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners to meet on 12/8

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday December 8th, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. virtually. Agenda items include General Board Business. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862 or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.
