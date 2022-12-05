Victorinox Named Title Sponsor of Inaugural Legends of Basketball Showcase Presented by Victorinox

NBRPA National Basketball Retired Players Association

College Basketball Quadruple-Header to Be Featured as Part of CBS Sports Network College Basketball Coverage

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) announced today, Victorinox as the title sponsor of the Legends of Basketball Showcase presented by Victorinox, a college basketball quadruple header set for Dec. 17 at the United Center in Chicago. The four-game set will feature Northern Iowa facing Towson and Tulane taking on George Mason in the afternoon session, while Dayton will match up against Wyoming and NC State battles Vanderbilt in the evening session. Both evening session games will air on CBS Sports Network beginning at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.

Victorinox’s entitlement of the Legends of Basketball Showcase presented by Victorinox is part of the brand’s agreement with Intersport, a Chicago-based sports marketing, and media agency, that will span the promoter’s various owned and operated college basketball events during the remainder of 2022, including The Victorinox Tampa Tip-Off that will be held December 14 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

“We are delighted to have a brand of Victorinox’s magnitude as the title sponsor of our inaugural Legends of Basketball Showcase presented by Victorinox,” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “The combination of a world-renowned brand, top notch collegiate basketball programs, a premium broadcaster in CBS Sports Network and our legendary alumni membership, promises to deliver a historic event that will be an integral part of the college basketball calendar for years to come.”

“To welcome a legendary brand such as Victorinox into Intersport’s portfolio of college basketball events is significant,” said Mark Starsiak, vice president at Intersport. “Premium brands continue to view our events as important opportunities to engage with consumers.”

In recent weeks, Victorinox has activated at each of Intersport’s early-season college basketball events, including the Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle in Milwaukee, Wis., the CITI Shamrock Classic, the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off and Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Nancy Lieberman, CJ Kupec, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, Charles “Choo” Smith and Robert Horry. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

About Intersport

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of sports, lifestyle, culinary and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in Sponsorship Consulting, Experiential Marketing, Hospitality, Retail Engagement, Content Marketing, Productions and Property Creation, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps its clients engage consumers with compelling ideas, content and experiences.

To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersport.global, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.