PICNIC APPOINTS PARAG BAXI AS VP OF PRODUCT
Parag Baxi, Picnic Product VP
The realm of public data that attackers exploit for social engineering and initial access must be addressed. Picnic’s platform allows enterprises to do this in a proactive, privacy-centric way. ”WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picnic, the industry’s first automated enterprise-wide human attack surface management platform, announced today the appointment of seasoned product executive Parag Baxi as Vice President of Product. Baxi brings to Picnic an exceptional record of product management and product engineering. As VP of Product, Baxi will drive the continued innovation of Picnic’s product offerings and services.
— Parag Baxi
Baxi has over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity, product management, product engineering, and scalable organizational growth from startup to IPO. He was most recently Senior Vice President of Product Management at Oomnitza. Previous roles include Head of Product Engineering at Deepwatch, VP of Product at NopSec, Product Manager at Bugcrowd Inc., and Product Portfolio Manager at Tenable Network Security. He has scaled companies from $0M to $2M+, scaled hyper-growth companies past $100M, and scaled single-product solutions to multi-product platforms. Baxi is a compassionate people champion and execution-focused technical executive with a strong bias for action.
“Parag brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to Picnic,” said Picnic CEO Matt Polak. “I look forward to what we are going to accomplish together–stay tuned!”
“Picnic is a company that has had the prescience to see that in order to keep companies and their people safe in today’s environment, the realm of public data that attackers exploit for social engineering and initial access must be addressed,” said Baxi. “Picnic’s platform allows enterprises to do this in a proactive, privacy-centric way that dramatically reduces an organization’s human attack surface. I am excited to be a part of their team and for what we have in store.”
About Picnic
Picnic Corporation is an innovative cybersecurity firm that provides enterprises with the capability to manage their external human attack surface and to detect, prevent, and protect against social engineering attacks. Picnic’ platform automatically emulates threat actor reconnaissance on the public data footprint of an organization and its people for defensive purposes. Our technology continuously monitors and reduces company and employee OSINT exposure, commonly leveraged for social engineering and initial access, preemptively disrupts attacker reconnaissance and resource development, and proactively neutralizes human risk beyond the corporate perimeter to prevent organizational compromise. For more information, contact Picnic at info@getpicnic.com, visit us at getpicnic.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
For media inquiries, contact us at: sarat@getpicnic.com
Copyright © 2022 Picnic Corporation
Sara Trammell
Picnic Corporation
sarat@getpicnic.com