Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, December 6

December 2, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting

Tuesday, December 6

Meeting Features Spotlight on Maryland Leads Projects Underway in Caroline

and Frederick County; Results of Kindergarten Readiness Assessment and

Maryland School Survey; Updates on Spring Assessments and the

National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)

BALTIMORE, MD (December 2, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link (https://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-12-06.aspx). The meeting will also be available via Youtube livestream at https://youtu.be/S5oYLT1NTU0.

The meeting will include a presentation highlighting Maryland Leads program implementation in Caroline and Frederick counties. Maryland Leads grant initiatives are underway in all 24 local education agencies utilizing seven, high-leverage strategies rooted in national research and evidence based best practices for driving student outcomes, bolstering teacher pipelines, and supporting teacher and staff recruitment and retention.

Additionally, the Board meeting will feature a review of the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment and Maryland School Survey results, as well as updates on the Spring assessment, and NAEP. The meeting will also include a stakeholder engagement session focused on the Maryland Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports and a public comment session.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 5. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and the Maryland State Department of Education will continue to practice public health measures.

