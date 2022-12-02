Burgum, tribal chairs complete signing of tribal-state gaming compacts, which now await Interior approval

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and the chairpersons of the five tribal nations with whom North Dakota shares geography today completed the signing of new tribal-state gaming compacts, which now go to the U.S. Department of the Interior for final approval.

The current tribal gaming compacts are set to expire early next year, requiring the governor and tribes to negotiate new gaming compacts. The Department of the Interior has 45 days to approve or reject the signed compacts. If Interior takes no action within those 45 days, the compacts automatically go into effect.

“We are deeply grateful to the tribal chairs and their representatives for their collaboration throughout these many months of negotiations, and we look forward to continuing the mutually beneficial gaming partnership between the state and the sovereign tribal nations with whom we share geography,” Burgum said.

Changes to the compacts include eliminating unnecessary duplication of regulation, cleaning up a number of other regulatory and definition issues, and allowing online Class III casino-style gaming and online sports betting, including mobile gaming, within the physical boundaries of the reservations.