RALPH PILOLLI WELCOMES EVERYONE TO THE LAND HE FOUNDED IN HIS BOOK
Author Ralph Pilolli writes about philosophy and fantasy in his book Land of PhilantasyTORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In philosophy, there are more questions than answers. This is due to the fact that questioning leads to and probes understanding, hence it being more important than answers. Author Ralph Pilolli recognizes exactly this and writes a masterpiece dedicated to it called Land of Philantasy.
Land of Philantasy, ‘philantasy’ being a term coined by the author that means the mix of philosophy and fantasy, is a collection of stories and other creative works that examine the many layers of nature, human experience, and technology.
“One whose mind is intrigued with the tales of the unusual will discover them once their imagination steps through the archway leading to the ‘Land of ‘Philantasy’. These are not run of the mill (so to speak) type of stories. They are what I call ‘Philantasy’, a coined word,” Pilolli writes.
The book was published in May 2019 and offers experience as well as wisdom through the author’s lens as a curious human being, tackling life and its intricacies.
A lifelong writer, father, and a Korean war veteran, Ralph Pilolli takes writing to heart, taking influence from his past experiences that shaped him into who he has become and is today. This manifests in his book Land of Philantasy as he amalgamates his philosophy with the company of fantasy.
For just as curious readers as Pilolli, Land of Philantasy is available for purchase on online platforms, such as Apple iTunes, Google Play, the Barnes & Noble website, and Amazon, as well as in all physical bookstores.
