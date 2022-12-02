Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash VT RT 105 Sheldon 12/1/22

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A2006930                                                 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans                                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/1/22   13:12 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St.

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Florence Fitzgerald

AGE:      65

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: James Mallette

AGE:      58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: RAM 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 12/1/22 at approximately 13:12 hours, VT State Police responded to a crash on RT 105 at the intersection of Main St. in the town of Sheldon.  Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 2 was traveling eastbound on RT 105, when Vehicle 1 made a left turn onto RT 105 from Main St. in the path of Vehicle 2, resulting in a collision.  The roadway was closed for approximately half an hour while responders worked the scene.  Operator 1 (Fitzgerald) and her passenger were transported to Northwest Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.  This crash is still under investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to call CPL Marchand at 802-524-5993. 

 

COURT ACTION: N

 

 

 

