St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash VT RT 105 Sheldon 12/1/22
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2006930
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 13:12 hours
STREET: VT RT 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Florence Fitzgerald
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: James Mallette
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: RAM 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 12/1/22 at approximately 13:12 hours, VT State Police responded to a crash on RT 105 at the intersection of Main St. in the town of Sheldon. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 2 was traveling eastbound on RT 105, when Vehicle 1 made a left turn onto RT 105 from Main St. in the path of Vehicle 2, resulting in a collision. The roadway was closed for approximately half an hour while responders worked the scene. Operator 1 (Fitzgerald) and her passenger were transported to Northwest Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. This crash is still under investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to call CPL Marchand at 802-524-5993.
COURT ACTION: N