Update No. 1: VSP to hold media availability on fatal shooting in Eden

Vermont State Police to hold media availability on fatal shooting in Eden

HYDE PARK, Vermont (Friday, Dec. 2, 2022) — Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, will be available to discuss this case with members of the media at the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The Sheriff’s Department is located at 162 Commonwealth Ave. in Hyde Park.

***Initial news release, 3:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in the town of Eden.

The investigation began at about 10:20 p.m. when police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Responding troopers located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled the location following the shooting. No one is in custody at this time. The incident appears to be targeted, and there is no indication of a general threat to public safety.

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is providing assistance.

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

