InsureMyTrip Announces 'Travel Trends for 2023' Webinar

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First it was the pandemic, now it appears inflation is changing how, when, and to where people are traveling. 

According to data from InsureMyTrip a vacation in January 2022 cost policyholders an average $4,577. A trip in January 2023 will cost about $2,500 more – an estimated $7,066.

So, as we look ahead to 2023 - experts from InsureMyTrip and travel and tour company Collette are teaming up to host a "Travel Trends for 2023" webinar on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.   

Travel Trends for 2023 Webinar

What: Travel Trends for 2023 based on data. Topics will include:

  • Top destinations for 2023
  • Cost saving tips
  • Tour group changes
  • Travel insurance options for new concerns

Who:   Meghan Walch, Director of Product, InsureMyTrip 
           Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President, Collette
 
When:   Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 10:00 a.m. EST 
 
Where: Microsoft Teams Video Conferencing 
             Register HERE

Media Contact: 
Meghan Kayata 
Press@insuremytrip.com 

About InsureMyTrip 

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insuremytrip-announces-travel-trends-for-2023-webinar-301692780.html

SOURCE InsureMyTrip

