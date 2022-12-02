Outlook on the Tractors Market in Australia to 2028 - Featuring John Deere, AGCO, CNH Industrial and Kubota Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Tractors Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia tractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during 2022-2028.

Australia has over 25.8 million food consumers and is one of the largest food markets in Oceania. The country has witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization in terms of agricultural and industrial productivity. In 2021, the 50-100 HP segment accounted for the largest share due to flexible operation capabilities.

The Government schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations are the major drivers contributing to the Australian agricultural tractors market growth. In September 2020, the country's agricultural ministry announced the national agricultural innovation policy statement, an essential component of the Australian Government's National Agricultural Innovation Agenda. A world-class agricultural innovation system is a priority for the Australian government and a key component of Delivering Ag2030, which supports the industry's target of a USD 100 billion sector by 2030.

Key Highlights

The Australian agriculture tractor market grew by 33.3% in 2021 compared to 2020. The increase in crop production and tractor sales was due to favorable monsoon rains in 2020 and 2021, which helped to recover post-COVID-19 pandemic

Regarding agricultural acreage, the country is one of the second largest countries in the APAC region. Arable land covers 30.9 million hectares of the total land in the country and makes it a growing market.

With the share of agricultural exports growing relatively slowly, the Australian government is working on measures to double the quantity and revenues from agricultural products exported by 2025. The government is identifying regions according to their current production of export foods and their potential to increase production with the help of new institutional reforms.

The farmers in Australia are wealthy and have sufficient money to invest in agricultural machinery such as tractors. In addition, the farmers in the country also benefit from easy credit loans for purchasing agriculture machinery.

are wealthy and have sufficient money to invest in agricultural machinery such as tractors. In addition, the farmers in the country also benefit from easy credit loans for purchasing agriculture machinery. In 2020, the country imported USD 1.01 billion worth of tractors, of which the U.S. accounted for 37.8% of the imports, followed by Germany .

worth of tractors, of which the U.S. accounted for 37.8% of the imports, followed by . The Australia agricultural machinery market exports about one-third of its products. Wheat is grown on about one-third of Australia's agricultural land; Wheat is the leading crop with a share of around 58%, followed by barley and canola.

agricultural machinery market exports about one-third of its products. Wheat is grown on about one-third of agricultural land; Wheat is the leading crop with a share of around 58%, followed by barley and canola. In 2020, the country exported USD 39.6 million worth of tractors, of which New Zealand accounted for a 70.0% share of the overall exports of tractors from Australia , followed by Bolivia and Peru .

Market Trends and Opportunities

Increasing Usage of Energy Efficient Tractors

The AgriStarters project aims to improve the living conditions of those who are a part of the agricultural supply chain and to provide essential equipment sustainably. This aim joins an already announced objective to reduce total greenhouse gas (GHC) emissions by 40% by 2030 and zero emissions by 2040. The adoption of energy-efficient tractors will fulfill these objectives and further drive the Australia tractor market growth.

Use of Non-conventional Fuels in Tractors

The Australia agriculture tractor market is witnessing a massive demand for tractors running on different fuels. The sale of tractors is affected due to fluctuating prices of conventional fuels such as diesel. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on developing alternative fuel-based tractors; nowadays, tractors running on liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), propane, diesel, and kerosene are also available. Also, the growing concerns over environmental pollution fuel the demand for biodiesel tractors. Farmers, however, are increasingly preferring them because of their considerably low operating costs as they require lesser maintenance.

Technologies Across Agricultural Equipment in the Australia Tractor Market

Telematics enables the agriculture tractor driver or operators to closely monitor their fleet of vehicles and trucks through use of a GPS tracker. It captures data from farm equipment operating in a field and transfers it to the internet in real-time.

Robotic seeding and weeding technology help identify the correct quantity of pesticides required by a crop. It is incredibly accurate and reduces pesticide usage by 90%. It helps the farmers to control and prevent herbicide-resistant weeds.

AI helps to analyze plant health, soil condition, temperature, humidity, etc. It allows the farmers to make better decisions by interpreting the field's environment data collected with the help of sensors.

Competitive Landscape

John Deere and Case IH dominate the Australia tractors market with a collective market share of over 30%. The threat of rivalry is high in Australia agriculture tractor market since more than 40% of the share belongs to the top three key players.

tractors market with a collective market share of over 30%. The threat of rivalry is high in agriculture tractor market since more than 40% of the share belongs to the top three key players. John Deere offers new Electric Variable Transmission for select 8 Series Tractors new JD14X engine for 9 Series; EVT enables electric power generation, a way the industry will leverage power produced by the tractor for its implements in the future.

CNH Industrial partnered with Monarch Tractors, a US-based Agri-technology company, in March 2021 . The partnership will help to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness among farmers of the importance of zero-emission agriculture.

Key Vendors

John Deere

AGCO

CNH Industrial

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

Iseki

Deutz-Fahr

Mahindra & Mahindra

CLAAS Group

JCB

Kioti

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the growth rate of the Australia Tractors Market?

2. How many tractors are sold in Australia each year?

3. What are the expected units to be sold in the Australian tractors market by 2028?

4. Which wheel drive holds the highest market shares in the Australian region?

5. Which companies dominate the Australia tractor market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

7.1 Report Coverage in Terms of Data

8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Australia's Agricultural Innovation Policy

8.1 Value Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

8.1.3 Manufacturers

8.1.4 Dealers/Distributors

8.1.5 Retailers

8.1.6 End-Users

8.2 After Sales Market

8.2.1 Overview of After-Sales Market

8.3 Land Holding Structures by Regions or Territory

8.4 Import & Export Analysis

8.5 Technological Advances

9 Market Landscape

9.1 Market Overview

9.1.1 Major Labor Shortage in Agriculture Sector

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

10 Horsepower

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Less Than 50 Hp

10.3.1 Market Overview

10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3 Less Than 50 Hp Agriculture Tractor Market in Australia by Regions

10.4 50-100 Hp

10.4.1 Market Overview

10.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.4.3 50-100 Hp Tractor Market in Australia by Regions

10.5 Above 100 Hp

10.5.1 Market Overview

10.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.5.3 Above 100 Hp Agriculture Tractor Market in Australia by Regions

11 Drive Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 2Wd Tractors

11.3.1 Market Overview

11.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3.3 2Wd Agriculture Tractor Market in Australia by Regions

11.4 4Wd Tractors

11.4.1 Market Overview

11.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.4.3 4Wd Agriculture Tractor Market in Australia by Regions

12 Regions

13 Market Opportunities & Trends

13.1 Technological Advances in Tractors

13.1.1 Gps Technology

13.1.2 Growing Demand for Autonomous Tractors

13.2 Increasing Use of Non-Conventional Fuel in Tractors

13.3 Increasing Potential for Electric Tractors

14 Market Growth Enablers

14.1 Financial Support to Farmers Through Loans & Subsidies

14.2 Reducing Workforce to Boost Farm Mechanization

14.3 Growth in Agricultural Productivity & Exports

14.3.1 Agricultural Exports

15 Market Restraints

15.1 Farmers Unaware of Latest Innovations in Agricultural Equipment

15.1.1 Low Levels of Education Among Farmers in Emerging Countries

15.1.2 Resource Scarcity of Small and Medium Farmers

15.2 Rising Demand for Used & Rental Tractors

15.3 Declining Commodity Prices

16 Five Forces Analysis

16.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

16.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

16.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

16.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

16.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competition Overview

17.1.1 Brand Loyalty Among Farmers

17.1.2 Recent Developments by Top Players

17.1.3 Sales & Exports

18 Key Company Profiles

18.1 John Deere

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 John Deere in Agriculture Tractor Market

18.1.3 Product Offerings

18.1.4 Key Strategies

18.1.5 Key Strengths

18.1.6 Key Opportunities

18.2 Agco

18.2.1 Business Overview

18.2.2 Agco in Agriculture Tractor Market

18.2.3 Product Offerings

18.2.4 Key Strategies

18.2.5 Key Strengths

18.2.6 Key Opportunities

18.3 Cnh Industrial

18.3.1 Business Overview

18.3.2 Cnh in Agriculture Tractor Market

18.3.3 Product Offerings

18.3.4 Key Strategies

18.3.5 Key Strengths

18.3.6 Key Opportunities

18.4 Kubota

18.4.1 Business Overview

18.4.2 Kubota in Agriculture Tractor Market

18.4.3 Product Offerings

18.4.4 Key Strategies

18.4.5 Key Strengths

18.4.6 Key Opportunities

19 Other Prominent Vendors

19.1 Iseki

19.1.1 Business Overview

19.1.2 Product Offerings

19.2 Deutz-Fahr

19.2.1 Business Overview

19.2.2 Product Offerings

19.3 Mahindra & Mahindra

19.3.1 Business Overview

19.3.2 Product Offerings

19.4 Claas Group

19.4.1 Business Overview

19.4.2 Product Offerings

19.5 Jcb

19.5.1 Business Overview

19.5.2 Product Offerings

19.6 Kioti

19.6.1 Business Overview

19.6.2 Product Offerings

20 Report Summary

21 Quantitative Summary

22 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ssqwj

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets