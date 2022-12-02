Boston College Alumni Establish "Friends of the Heights" Foundation to Provide BC Student-Athletes with NIL Opportunities and Support Charities

Student-athletes receive compensation through partnerships with community nonprofit organizations

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boston College alumni and friends establish Friends of the Heights Fund (FHF), a foundation with a mission to service the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) needs of Boston College student-athletes through partnerships with community nonprofit organizations. FHF has partnered with Heading Home, which assists the homeless in Boston, and The Pete Frates Family Foundation, which helps families impacted by the cost of ALS care. Additionally, FHF has also partnered with Team Impact, a foundation that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams.

Student-athletes that participate in the program select a community-oriented charitable organization to donate their time, name, image, and likeness. The charity receives the benefit of the student athlete's time and/or use of the student-athlete's image. In exchange, the student-athlete receives a stipend funded by donations from individuals and/or organizations.

FHF is independent of Boston College, as the University is prohibited from arranging third-party compensation for student-athletes and their NIL contracts.

Scott Mutryn, a former Boston College quarterback, serves on the FHF Board of Directors.

"It is crucial that Boston College and our student-athletes maximize the potential for NIL partnerships and support our community nonprofits through service-oriented work," said Mutryn. "The only way that we can ensure our athletes are supported is through donations to Friends of the Heights."

FHF has formed an Advisory Council of thoughtful former Boston College student-athletes, coaches, and leaders to help provide guidance to the Board of Directors. The founding members of the Advisory Council are:

Jerry York , former Boston College men's ice hockey coach and the winningest coach in NCAA history

FHF is responsible for receiving donor contributions, managing payments to student-athletes, maintaining the fund's tax-exempt status, and reporting to donors. To date, FHF has received at least $500,000 in founding donations and commitments.

For more information on the foundation or to make a monetary contribution to the program, visit https://www.friendsoftheheights.org/.

