MERGE Boston Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

MERGE, a leading provider of Full-Service Marketing, today announced the Boston location has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the agency's Boston location has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places MERGE in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," said Jason Dittmer, VP of IT at MERGE. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that MERGE has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

