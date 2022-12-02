National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executive - Woman LE Executive of the Year
National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executive honors Women Law Enforcement Executive of the YearWEST TOWNSEND, MA, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE) is celebrating the Motorola Solutions - Woman Law Enforcement Executive of the Year (WoLEEY) winner December 3, 2022 at The Petroleum Club of Houston, during a hometown reception.
At this annual event, a woman law enforcement professional is recognized for her contributions throughout her career. This award honors a female leader within law enforcement who has risen to the challenge to serve and protect her community, all while making it her mission to lead, inspire and mentor women within the profession.
Since NAWLEE’s inception 27 years ago, Motorola Solutions has been honored to be the founding partner and has sponsored the WoLEEY award since it was established. This year Motorola Solutions congratulates 2022 recipient Chief Vera Bumpers of the Metro Police Department, Houston, Texas.
“It is an honor to present this award to Chief Bumpers,” said Carrie Hemmen, territory vice president, Motorola Solutions. “Her commitment to her colleagues and dedication to the safety and wellbeing of her community is truly admirable. We are proud to partner with NAWLEE on this award to recognize women who are making an impact in law enforcement.”
Chief Bumpers is a 30-year veteran officer who was the first to hold every position within her agency. One of her top priorities as Chief has been extending advancement opportunities to other women and minorities. She is known for her mission to “even the playing field” in her organization, and agencies beyond. Her peers describe her as an accessible mentor, a coach, a sister and a resource to young women on and off the job. There have been countless members of the profession who have benefited from her selfless contributions towards their development and advancement.
As President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), she implemented a national partnership with The LINKS, Inc.’s PEACE Initiative, a roadmap training curriculum to build positive relationships between police and the community to reduce negative police encounters. As an elected officer and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., she has led the implementation of programs focused on STEM, College Scholarships, Social Services and Political Awareness.
Through her active membership in the NAACP, she contributes on local and national panel discussions related to racial equity and social justice. As a community leader, Chief Bumpers participates in local coat drives and feeds the needy. She sponsors back-to-school bag initiatives, Coffee with a Cop, Turkey Give-Aways and Shop with a Cop events. She also implemented the “Chief for a Day” program for local youth and children with medical/health challenges.
In addition to her membership in NAWLEE and NOBLE, Chief Bumpers serves as a commissioner on Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Commission Against Gun Violence, the Chair of the Houston Community College Police Academy Advisory Board and as a board member for the Houston Recovery Center Technical Advisory Group.
She is an active member of the International Police Chiefs’ Association, Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association and Women in Transportation Seminar. She holds a B.A. in criminal justice from Texas State University, a M.S. in education from Prairie View A&M University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is committed to recognizing and advancing women in law enforcement and public safety careers. Its broader philanthropic efforts, in coordination with the Motorola Solutions Foundation, include support for women in technology and engineering through corporate volunteerism, employee giving and foundation grants.
About NAWLEE
NAWLEE is the only national association devoted to celebrating and elevating the voices and careers of women in law enforcement. Currently women hold less than 3% of command positions, and represent less than 13% of all law enforcement officers.
NAWLEE seeks to lead, inspire, and mentor women in the field and offers scholarships, awards, an annual conference, online and in-person training, a mentoring program, career counseling, resume review, and mock interviews as well as supporting agencies with technical assistance on recruitment, hiring, and retaining women in law enforcement.
NAWLEE is a founding partner for the 30x30 Initiative which aims to increase the number of women in recruit classes to 30% by the year 2030.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.
