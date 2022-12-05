London Gold Scottsdale Hosts Annual Holiday Jewelry Design Show
Scottsdale jeweler encourages guests to get a headstart on their holiday gift shopping!SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Gold, located in Scottsdale, AZ is excited to spread the holiday cheer with its Annual Holiday Jewelry Design Show. London Gold has a variety of jewelry options to choose from that can make the perfect gift for a significant other, mother, friend, and more. Ranging from timeless designs to unique gemstone pieces, jewelry gift buyers can anticipate finding a sparkle their loved ones will cherish forever.
International jewelry designers will be present at the design show, including I.Reiss, MeiraT, Doves, Yael Designs, Sophia by Design, and more! Guests can take advantage of exclusive VIP pricing, unique jewelry designs, desserts, live music by local guitarist Gal Dimmer, and other fun activities. Gift buyers will not want to miss out on this holiday event as they may just find a precious piece of jewelry for someone special in their life this holiday season.
London Gold’s Annual Holiday Jewelry Design Show is occurring now at their jewelry store in Scottsdale: 10441 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253.
Sunday, December 4th: 1-5pm
Monday, December 5th: 10am-6pm
Tuesday, December 6th: 10am-6pm
About London Gold:
London Gold prides itself in being a retailer that is not only a place where people go to shop for fine jewelry—but also one which serves as a destination point: the place they think of when they need something special. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. They carry imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. Their selection of precious stones is unparalleled, and they carry beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.
