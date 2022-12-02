Temotu Provincial Health Services receives IPC, ICT & PPEs items

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ Temotu Provincial Health Services received yet another boost of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) donated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This donation was received by Dr Paul Kekou, supervising Provincial Health Director of Temotu Province.

WHO donated items to Lata Hospital.

The donation is a part and parcel of WHO’s ongoing support to the Ministry of Health’s efforts to tackle widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Temotu Province.

Lata Hospital, Supervising Director, Dr Paul Kekou in receiving the donations thanked World Health Organization through the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) for the donated items.

“On behalf of the provincial Ministry of Health and our people in Temotu province, thank you so much WHO for the items delivered to us. These will greatly help us in discharging our duties safely and enhance information gathering and storage and communication with authorities at national and the provinces with the ICT equipment”, said Dr Kekou.

He said that many of the IPC and PPE items have been used in the province’s efforts to prevent entry of COVID-19 throughout the first and second wave.

“ With the third we are indeed grateful for the IPC and PPE items donated to us as it will enhance our ability to remain protected against COVID-19 whilst discharging our duties at the health facilities and to the communities”, highlighted Dr Kekou.

With the ICT equipment, 8 new desktop computers were received and installed at the Lata hospital.

“From data entry and storage to report writing and submission to authorities at the provincial and national level for decision-making and action more especially during this time when we are responding to COVID-19 transmission in communities, these computers will surely serve us well”, said Dr. Kekou.

He thanked the WHO and the Ministry of Health for the computers and deployment of the ICT officer for installation and configuration for connectivity to the Solomon Islands Government network and internet.

Apart from the installation of the new computers, Mr. Frazer Ghoe, the Ministry of Health’s ICT support officer also repaired some malfunctioning desktops, laptops including printers that the hospital will now be able to use again.

World Health Organization, Epidemiologist and COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Officer, Dr. Stephanie Fletcher-Lartey said “On behalf of WHO Country Representative, Dr Howard Sobel WHO is privileged to handover the items to Lata Hospital.

She added WHO and Response team is also privileged to work alongside the Temotu team in this difficult time. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support the team here to contain this whole outbreak.

“We look forward to work with the Temotu team to further reduce the burden of illness and to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the province and so we hope that resources will help to enlighten the load, and to go a long way for the province in this objective”, Dr Lartey said.

