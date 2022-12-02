Lata Hospital grateful of RAT kits donated by World Vision.

Lata Hospital in Temotu Province have this week received around 450 COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits (RAT) from the World Vision Office in Temotu Province with much appreciation and gratefulness.

In receiving the kits, Lata Hospital Supervising Director Dr Paul Kekou thanked World Vision office in Lata for the test kits.

“On behalf of the Lata hospital a very big thank you to the World Vision Office team in Lata for the support rendered which speaks volumes of the willingness to also contribute to this important fight against COVID-19 to preserve health and protect lives”, said Dr Kekou.

He explained that testing remains a crucial component of the current COVID-19 community transmission response efforts, ensuring that positive cases are detected and advised for self-isolation at home until they get better and that health workers can also be certain of their COVID-19 status before serving their patients.

“Thank you World Vision for your generous giving”, reiterated Dr. Kekou.

World Vision Area Health Manager Mrs. Ellen Navi in delivering the kits to the hospital said that World Vision is very pleased to provide the kits as part of World Visions work is also in the health sector.

“World Vision will continue to support health efforts in emergencies and during normal times where and when needed and hope that the donation of the kits will greatly assist the hospital in its efforts against COVID-19.

