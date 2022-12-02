Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Farmers National Banc Corp.
For release at 1:30 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Farmers National Banc Corp., Canfield, Ohio, to acquire Emclaire Financial Corp., and thereby indirectly acquire The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, both of Emlenton, Pennsylvania.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
