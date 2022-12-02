Natural Fertility Supplements market will worth USD 3.9 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Natural Fertility Supplements Market Size by Product (Capsules, Tablets, Soft Gels, Powders, Liquids), End-Use (Men and Women), Distribution Channel (OTC and Prescribed), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, end-use, distribution channel, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Natural Fertility Supplements market are Royal Cosun, Greenyard, Himalaya Food International Ltd., J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Mondelēz International, Inc., Royal Ingredients Group, Cargill, Incorporated, and Permolex Ltd. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Natural Fertility Supplements market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Himalaya Food International Ltd. is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Natural Fertility Supplements market.

Fertility supplements comprises of micronutrients such as minerals and vitamins that helps in promoting male and female fertility. The natural fertility supplements uses natural ingredient and formulas designed to boost fertility, supporting both men and women. Such fertility supplements contains a range of micronutrients such as folic acid, vitamin D, iron, folate, biotin, and vitamin B12 among others.

A number of factors including increased BMI and poor nutrition along with smoking and excessive drug and alcohol use in people has led to the increased infertility rates across the globe. For instance, according to a report by the World Bank, fertility rates have dropped significantly all over the world in past 50 years. In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S., infertility affects about 15% of couples of reproductive age around the globe. Such factors boosts demand for natural fertility supplements.

Scope of Natural Fertility Supplements Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, End-Use, and Distribution Channel, Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Royal Cosun, Greenyard, Himalaya Food International Ltd., J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Mondelēz International, Inc., Royal Ingredients Group, Cargill, Incorporated, Permolex Ltd. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Tablets segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product segment includes capsules, tablets, soft gels, powders, and liquids. Tablets segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost effective manufacturing and economic benefits to the end user. In addition, tablets have longer shelf life as compared with capsules and are mostly stable in various physical and chemical attributes. Also, the tablets provide significant protection of the ingredients from conditions including light and air. Due to such features, tablets are best preferred for vitamin, antioxidant, and mineral supplements. In addition, the introduction of chewable tablets for treating infertility further creates lucrative growth opportunities for this segment in upcoming years. For instance, Ovabless Myo chew tablet is one of such tablet used for treatment of infertility related with PCOS, insulin resistance, menstrual irregularities, and metabolic disturbance.

Women segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The end-use segment includes men and women. Women segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of fertility issues among women with an age of 40 to 44 years is mainly fuelling growth of this segment. In addition, the government and non-profit organizations in developing countries are working to provide more awareness on medical help for infertility among women. This factor is expected to further boost growth of the segment.

Prescribed segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes over the counter (OTC) and prescribed. Prescribed segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of fertility clinics across the globe is mainly fuelling growth of this segment. Also, as the infertility treatments become more widely available, the number of fertility clinics is expanding at rapid pace. This boosts use of prescribed natural fertility supplements.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Natural Fertility Supplements include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific region witnessed a major share. The Natural Fertility Supplements market is anticipated to increase significantly in this area, which is home to the two most populous nations globally, China and India, due to the favorable demographic trends. Also, these countries are seeing huge drop in fertility rate which contributes to the growth of the market. However, North America is expected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The need for Natural Fertility Supplements has increased as a result of easy availability of advanced fertility supplement products.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Natural Fertility Supplements market size was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.35 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2029. In the Europe region, Germany is one of the leading shareholders in the Natural Fertility Supplements market. In addition, this is one of the highest industrialized nation around the globe. However, according to BioMed Central Ltd., 5-15% of all couples in industrialized nations are infertile. This boosts demand for natural fertility supplements in the country.

Moreover, steady GDP per capita growth coupled with the low inflation in the country has led to the proliferation of over the counter fertility supplements usage in the country. Furthermore, Germany is considered as one of the leaders in the number of In vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures and infertility treatment. Hence, significant awareness about infertility treatment in the country drives growth of the market.



China

China Natural Fertility Supplements market size was valued at USD 0.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.85 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2029. The factors such as aging & growing population, increasing consumer income, and increased awareness about fertility treatment has driven growth of the China Natural Fertility Supplements market. In addition, high spending of Chinese couples on fertility treatment is one of the major contributor to the market. For instance, according to several industry estimations, Chinese couples spend about $8 billion every year on in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Moreover, in fear of the economic impact of a rapidly aging population, government of China ended its long-standing one-child policy in 2015. This has created lucrative growth opportunities for the natural fertility supplements market.

India

India Natural Fertility Supplements market size was valued at USD 0.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the highest growing economies in Asia. Increasing population, rising middle class population, ongoing increase in awareness about fertility treatment, and changing lifestyle in the country is driving growth of the natural fertility supplements market. Also, rise in number of infertility cases and ongoing trend of late pregnancies in the country boosted demand for natural fertility supplements.

Furthermore, the population in this country are seeing rise in sedentary lives with little physical activity, unpredictable sleep patterns, and growing stress levels. Such factors further contributes to the upsurge in infertility among couples, fueling growth of the natural fertility supplements market.



Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, and, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in healthcare and lifestyle sectors has seen upsurge in their revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences towards healthcare. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in consumer spending on oral fertility products across the developing as well as developed countries through online sales channel.

Hence, the pandemic has a moderate impact on the Natural Fertility Supplements market, owing to the closure of many social arrangement facilities and offices. However, increased sales of Natural Fertility Supplements on online platforms has fuelled growth of the market.

