Southern Careers Institute Celebrates the Holidays with Annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway
SCI was grateful to spread the holiday cheer to families less fortunate this holiday season.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin, TX: On December 1st and 2nd, Southern Careers Institute was able to deliver some joy during the holidays with their Annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway. This annual event was established by the SCI Cares program as a way to give back during the holiday season.
In the SCI Cares program, everyone volunteers to get in the holiday spirit—students, faculty, and staff across the Southern Careers Institute locations spend the month decorating 17 trees in total. Each campus is split into two teams and has a friendly competition of who can showcase the best-decorated tree. Students and employees of SCI also donate gifts to the giveaway, which are delivered along with the trees to families in need during the holidays.
This year, the SCI Cares program was able to deliver trees and gift donations to 17 deserving families. Southern Careers Institute hopes that its Annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway brings a smile to families who might not otherwise be able to celebrate the holidays the way they would like to.
About Southern Careers Institute:
Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. They offer a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in:
Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management
Beauty: Cosmetology Operator
Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician
Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer
Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship
SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses.
Southern Careers Institute Austin Main Campus is located at 1701 W. Ben White Boulevard, Suite 100, Austin, TX 78704
