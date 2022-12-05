Berdon LLP is Honored to be Included in Citywealth’s 15 Diversity Leadership Dream Teams
The Firm was selected for its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the professional services industry.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY: Berdon LLP is thrilled to be named one of the Top 15 Diversity Leadership Dream Teams by Citywealth. The Dream Team list recognizes firms and leaders within organizations who have demonstrated a commitment to change and who support career progression for women.
Berdon’s Dream Team consists of Mark Bosswick, Rebecca Goodman-Stephens, Lisa Goldman, Jeffrey Kovacs, and John Fitzgerald. These professionals are recognized among the Firm’s most influential leaders in driving its diversity initiatives forward and are among the highest performers in their field, making them standouts in the accounting community and in the industries they serve.
Berdon was selected as one of the leading firms in driving progress for women by Citywealth, and this acknowledgment speaks to Berdon’s focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). These efforts have been in part of a larger push to foster an inclusive culture where different perspectives are valued and respected, which has consisted of bringing on a Fractional Chief Diversity Officer, launching and supporting Employee Resource Groups, and organizing educational and celebratory programming to highlight various cultures.
In line with its commitment to DEI, the Firm will continue to tap into its leaders and drive initiatives to maintain an environment where everyone feels that they belong.
About Berdon LLP
Berdon LLP has been delivering excellence and professionalism to its clients since 1917. The team at Berdon uses their collective experience and expertise to advise clients and help them achieve their strategic and financial goals. Berdon offers a diverse skill set that allows them to support their clients who are in a wide variety of industries. Named one of the nation’s top accounting and advisory firms by trade and consumer publications, Berdon has offices in Manhattan and Long Island.
