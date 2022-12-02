Ecotoll drivers can now pay tolls in 16 more states

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful launch in the State of California earlier this year, Ecotoll is now working with tolling agencies to provide its drivers with wider toll payment coverage. In addition to certain locations in California, having an Ecotoll account now gives drivers access to pay tolls in sixteen states across the United States which include:

Delaware
Florida
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota
New Hampshire
New York
North Carolina
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Virginia
West Virginia


Since its launch, the toll payment platform has already added to its services by including the option for drivers to pay tolls for rental cars and motorcycles, and rolling out a web version of its app allowing users to easily access their account from any device. The expansion to the additional eighteen states is part of Ecotoll’s newest offerings to improve services for its users as an all-in-one toll payment solution. Ecotoll continues to expand its coverage with additional states to be announced before the end of 2022.

Ecotoll is more than just a toll payment platform and has positioned itself as tolling that is better for your driver, better for your wallet, and better for the environment. The app currently allows drivers to manage multiple vehicles in a single account including personal cars, rental cars, and motorcycles. The app gives drivers the ability to pay for tolls on a pay-as-you-go basis where users are not tied to having to maintain a minimum balance in their account but are still able to pay for tolls immediately to avoid hefty toll violation fees. Finally, the app prides itself in contributing revenue to CO2 offsetting projects and incorporating a built-in CO2 calculator when planning your trips.

Through the expansion to more tolling networks and states, Ecotoll is excited to unlock more coverage for its existing users, introduce a better way to toll for drivers across the USA and make tolling simpler for tourists visiting the country.

Beyond growing its coverage for the rest of 2022, Ecotoll users can expect new product features and innovations from the tolling app and platform for next year, 2023, as it continues to grow its services and operations to offer a superior and convenient tolling experience.

Learn more about Ecotoll’s coverage here.

Visit www.ecotoll.io for more information or contact us at hello@ecotoll.io

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


