December 2, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

410-260-1488

Media Advisory

Winners to be announced for Maryland Judiciary’s 17th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

The Maryland Judiciary received 3,115 bookmark entries from students at 54 schools in nine counties and Baltimore City, plus four home school entries, for its 17th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest. The contest is sponsored by the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO). The awards reception will be in-person and masks are optional.

The contest winners will be announced Monday, December 5, at a special celebration hosted by Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader, Court of Appeals of Maryland, who will meet with students and parents to congratulate them on their bookmark artwork. Students created bookmarks focused on the peacemaking theme of preventing or resolving conflict. Many of this year’s participants created artwork expressing messages about respect for others, inclusion, and self-acceptance.

Ten first, second, and third place contest winners in grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8 will receive cash prizes. Select student bookmarks will be printed and distributed throughout Maryland to promote conflict resolution. Fifteen students will garner honorable mentions for their artwork.

WHAT: Student bookmark artwork will be unveiled and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and reception

WHO: Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader, Court of Appeals of Maryland

Students in grades K-8, teachers, and families

WHEN: Monday, December 5, 2022, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Maryland Judicial Center

Lobby area and rooms 132-133

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office, communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent. More contest details can be found at: mdcourts.gov/macro/eventsconflictresolutionday

