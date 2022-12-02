KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for November 2022

KBRA releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for November 2022, providing monthly credit trends across securitized loan pools.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005357/en/