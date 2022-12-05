Christmas Arrived Early This Year at Angel Pet Supplies With Pet Fashion Collar Trends
Trends shout make it simple but significant.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel's Pët Supplies celebrates another holiday season by doubling down on ever-popular winter trends.
Never underestimate the power of detail; it is not necessary to put on a flashy vest or shoes for the little tail-wagger. Sometimes, in pet fashion, subtleness is everything.
The winter season is fast approaching, so choosing a get-up for Christmas parties can be more challenging than finding the right gifts in time. This is especially true for those with a pet as a family member.
This season shouts simple but significant vibes for pet collars and leashes. Speaking of collars and leashes, Angel Pet Supplies has everything one needs to keep one's dog or cat safe, comfy, and up-to-date with the latest fashion trends.
Several products from their site feature stunning leather that doesn't sacrifice class for ease of movement or comfort, which is a major concern for pet owners when buying apparel for their furry friends.
The Athens collection of Angel Pet Supplies features exactly that; beautiful collars with a sophisticated style and a blingy touch. Athens collars come in various colours and sizes, are made with padded cowhide material, and are secured by stainless steel; they are not only easy on the eyes but durable, safe, and comfortable.
They take the red-eye-flight Netherlands this season, not during tulip season, but for their Amsterdam dog collar. This is the right fit for people who want a spiky look without sacrificing comfort and style for their dogs. Made with authentic leather and reinforced with stainless steel hardware, the Amsterdam is an all-time classic available in various shades of colours.
For those with more subtle pets like cats, winter trends signal towards showcasing different collar lines for the curtain climbers, adapting to any style from the most intrepid living room conquistador to the chill and taciturn tom.
Angel Pet Supplies celebrates the holidays with its annual winter sales. From December 5th-19th to December 23rd to January 2nd, the store will apply tons of discounts throughout their product line to close the year and welcome a new 2023 for pet lovers who want their tail-wagging friends to start the year fresh.
Christmas arrived early this year at Angel Pet Supplies with stunning pet apparel and discounts to match.
Angel Pet Supplies is a top-tier pet apparel manufacturer and wholesaler specializing in fine leather collars and leashes for dogs and cats, with the mission of providing both high-quality and stylish products to wear, train and stroll. Founded in 2006, Angel Pet Supplies expands its horizons outside its natal Toronto to several fine pet shops across North America and the rest of the world.
For more information about Angel Pet Supplies, please get in touch with info@angelpetsupplies.com
Donna Navor
Angel Pet Supplies
+1 416-661-7387
info@angelpetsupplies.com