MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV, TSA to Inform New Yorkers of Upcoming REAL ID Deadline December 1, 2022 Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Suffolk County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 2, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV, TSA TO INFORM NEW YORKERS OF UPCOMING REAL ID DEADLINE

Albany, NY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will join with the federal Transportation Security Administration and the Port Authority to inform New Yorkers of the upcoming requirement that passengers on US flights have a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States.

When: Monday, December 5, 2022
11 AM

Where: LaGuardia Airport
Ditmars Boulevard & 94th St
Flushing, New York, NY 11371

Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV
Robert Duffy, TSA Federal Security Director
John Liu, NYS Senator and Transportation Committee member

 

