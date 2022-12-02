Submit Release
International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification (IPNDV) Sydney Plenary

The International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification (IPNDV) will hold its end of year plenary meeting on December 5–9 in Sydney, Australia.  Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will join counterparts from Partner states to discuss the continuing work of the Partnership’s Phase III.  The meeting will feature participants from more than 25 countries and the European Union, including those both with and without nuclear weapons, working together to address the complex challenges associated with nuclear disarmament verification.

During the Sydney plenary meeting, Task Groups will review work done to date in Phase III and set out a work plan for 2023.  The Partnership expects to publish a series of papers that summarize their work thus far.

The United States will host the first meeting of the IPNDV in April 2023, which will continue the Partnership’s focus on practical activities such as exercises and technical demonstrations.

For further information, please visit the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance’s (AVC) website https://www.state.gov/bureaus-offices/under-secretary-for-arms-control-and-international-security-affairs/bureau-of-arms-control-verification-and-compliance/. Join the conversation on Twitter at #IPNDV and visit https://www.ipndv.org/ for more information on the Partnership.

